Rape case registered against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj: Victim’s statement has been recorded by Delhi Police crime branch. — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with foreign delegates, including Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R Kudashev, at #iftar party hosted by him in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xN2SEuNqKu — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

Level – III fire in Beau Monde Towers at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli’s Prabhadevi locality is contained. There is intense heat and fire in some pockets, but it is contained: Fire Brigade #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/AnuIOp8EhO — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

Fernando Hierro to be Spain’s Head Coach for the 2018 #FIFAWorldCup. — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives…🙏🏽 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 13, 2018

FIFA 2026 World Cup to be held in US, Canada & Mexico, reports AP pic.twitter.com/U6fTedL3Zv — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018

4.07 pm: Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement, hope we’ll be able to discharge him in next few days: AIIMS director

3:09 pm: Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli has been sent to judicial custody till June 26 by Bandra Court. The court has also rejected his bail application. The actor, accused of assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa, was arrested by Mumbai Police yesterday.

2:30 pm: Visuals: A level-II fire breaks out in commercial premises at Appasaheb Marathe Marg in Worli, Mumbai. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited.

12:37 pm: Chhattisgarh: Police in Bastar arrested Abhay Nayak, a resident of Bengaluru on charges of arranging funds for Maoists from more around 15 countries including Belgium, Singapore and Nepal.

12:08 pm: Goa Police crime branch busted a prostitution racket at a guest house in Anjuna; 3 people arrested, two women rescued, further investigation underway.

11:16 am: Congress workers celebrate outside counting centre in Bengaluru after party candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP’s BN Prahlad in Jayanagar assembly constituency.

11:15 am: Bihar: Son of a Patna AIIMS doctor, who was studying in Class 10 allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself.

11:03 am: Bihar: CBI registers case against 8 persons in connection with Srijan Scam, including former bank officials and Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti officials under criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating and forgery of valuable security.

10:26 am: Incessant rain for the last few days leads to flooding in parts of Imphal, Manipur. Schools to remain closed till tomorrow.

10:20 am: Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP’s BN Prahlad by 10205 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 8 of counting

9:11 am: Indore: Supporters mourn as mortal remains of spiritual leader Bhaiyyuji Maharaj are being taken to his native village. He had allegedly committed suicide after shooting himself at his residence yesterday.

8:54 am: Bengaluru: Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy leads over BJP’s BN Prahlad by 427 votes in Jayanagar assembly constituency after round 1 of counting.

8:51 am: Kolkata: Case registered against a private hospital after a 31-year-old woman was allegedly infused blood of a wrong group during surgery. Her condition is critical after she suffered multiple organ failure.

6:05 am: Kim Jong Un invited Donald Trump to visit North Korea during their historic summit and the US President accepted, Pyongyang state media reported today, calling it the start of a “radical switchover” in the nuclear-armed Cold War foes’ fraught relations.