Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#HardikPatel
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#Section377Verdict
#IndiavsEngland2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / News Alerts! left parties have called for a protest on 10 September on increase in price of petrol and diesel

News Alerts! left parties have called for a protest on 10 September on increase in price of petrol and diesel

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 06, 2018 08:20 pm
FOLLOW US:

7.44 PM: Interpol has issued Red Corner Notice against Mihir Rashmi Bhansali – director of US-based firm Firestar Diamond Inc, in connection with PNB money laundering case.

6.12 PM: Congress to organise Bharat bandh against fuel price hike on Sep 10 to ‘awaken’ govt: Ashok Gehlot.

5.9 PM: Everyone knows what Rahul Gandhi is…the biggest buffoon in the country. Whole country has seen how he went to Mr Narendra Modi and hugged him, the way he is winking. He is a property for us, the more he comes (to Telangana) the more seats we will win: K Chandrashekhar Rao

Governor ESL Narasimhan approves assembly dissolution as recommended by CM KC Rao. Governor has asked Rao to continue as caretaker Telangana CM till the new government is formed. pic.twitter.com/dflBjTx1U8

— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

13:55 am SC asks TN Guv to consider mercy petition of convict A G Perarivalan in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case as per law, reported by PTI.

10.16 am: Rajasthan: Shops in Ajmer closed in the view of Bharat Bandh called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.

10.15 am: Maharashtra: Protest underway in Thane’s Navghar against the amendment to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.


10.05 am: Kerala: Ambulance caught fire in front of Champakulam Govt Hospital in Alappuzha,y’day.Patient inside ambulance who was being transported from Champakulam Hospital to Alappuzha Medical College,died in fire accident.Nurse, who was with the patient&ambulance driver sustained burns

10.00 am: Delhi: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj hold bilateral meeting ahead of 2+2 meet

9.55 am: Bihar: Bharat Bandh protest from Patna’s Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station. The nationwide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.


9.50 am: United States Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hold bilateral meeting in Delhi.

9.35 am: Bhopal: Security heightened in the city in view of Bharat Bandh against amendments in SC/ST Act. Police says, ”Forces have been divided judiciously across the districts. It has been peaceful till now. Nobody can force anyone to be a part of the bandh.”

9.20 am: Bharat Bandh protests: Protesters stop train in Darbhanga (pic 1) and Munger’s Masudan (pic 2). The nationwide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.

9.10 am: People in Varanasi hold protest during #BharatBandh called against amendments in SC/ST Act

8.55 am: Bihar: Markets closed, protesters stop a train in Arrah as Bharat bandh is called by upper caste groups against amendments in SC/ST Act

8.40 am: ndia’s Saurabh Chaudhary wins a gold medal and Arjun Singh Cheema wins a bronze medal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol finals at 52nd ISSF World Championship

8.00 am: North Korean leader Kim and South Korea’s President Moon will discuss nuclear disarmament in Pyongyang in September, Seoul says (AFP)

7.45 am: Kolkata: Latest visuals of search & rescue operations at the spot where part of Majerhat bridge collapsed on Sept 4. Clearance work is also underway. Total 3 people have lost their lives in the incident.

7.15 am: Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.79.51 per litre & Rs.71.55 per litre, respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs.86.91 per litre & Rs.75.96 per litre, respectively.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK