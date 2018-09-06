News Alerts! left parties have called for a protest on 10 September on increase in price of petrol and diesel
7.44 PM: Interpol has issued Red Corner Notice against Mihir Rashmi Bhansali – director of US-based firm Firestar Diamond Inc, in connection with PNB money laundering case.
The left parties have called for a protest on 10 September on increase in price of petrol and diesel, problem of farmers and unemployment issue. Congress party had also announced that they will call a protest on September 10 on fuel price hike.
6.12 PM: Congress to organise Bharat bandh against fuel price hike on Sep 10 to ‘awaken’ govt: Ashok Gehlot.
5.9 PM: Everyone knows what Rahul Gandhi is…the biggest buffoon in the country. Whole country has seen how he went to Mr Narendra Modi and hugged him, the way he is winking. He is a property for us, the more he comes (to Telangana) the more seats we will win: K Chandrashekhar Rao
13:55 am SC asks TN Guv to consider mercy petition of convict A G Perarivalan in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case as per law, reported by PTI.
Amol Kale, an accused in Narendra Dabholkar murder case, has been sent to CBI custody till September 14 by Pune Session Court.
Today’s SC decision is truly historic. It says that the rights which are granted by the Constitution of India are enjoyed by LGBT community as well. It is a day to celebrate. We have won the legal fight, but in society we still have to gain victory: Ankit Gupta, LGBT activist pic.twitter.com/ZmH1lwjiLn
Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court extended the house arrest of five arrested activists till September 12. pic.twitter.com/T6HbOXvGCx
Welcome today’s landmark ruling by SC. Sexual orientation & gender expression form integral part of individual’s identity the world over & violence, stigma & discrimination based on these attributes constitute an egregious violation of human rights: United Nations on #Section377 pic.twitter.com/7101VIDb9h
All the lawyers & judges who have worked on this are the people to be interviewed and thanked. I am a nobody but they are the people to be thanked. It is massive time to celebrate: Keshav Suri, Executive Director of Lalit Group of hotels & petitioner in #Section377 case. pic.twitter.com/ZdqJWQiEa2
I’m pleased to welcome SC decision to decriminalise consensual acts of adults in private. In this country we’ve allowed govt to interfere in private lives of ppl to discriminate against ppl on basis of sexual orientation,but SC stood up for equal treatment of citizens: S Tharoor pic.twitter.com/daX8KAPTTn
#WATCH Celebrations at Delhi’s The Lalit hotel after Supreme Court legalises homosexuality. Keshav Suri, the executive director of Lalit Group of hotels is a prominent LGBT activist. pic.twitter.com/yCa04FexFE
The state has no business to get in controlling the private lives of LGBT community members: Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud during hearing of #Section377 case earlier today
Delhi: Celebrations at The Lalit hotel after Supreme Court legalises homosexuality. Keshav Suri, the executive director of Lalit Group of hotels is a prominent LGBT activist. pic.twitter.com/uncvvgtSfv
We have finally got justice. We are finally ‘azaad in azaad Hind’: Ashok Row Kavi, LGBT rights activist and founder of Humsafar Trust on Supreme Court legalises homosexuality pic.twitter.com/F2dBq5SLti
#WATCH People in Mumbai celebrate after Supreme Court decriminalises #Section377 and legalises homosexuality pic.twitter.com/ztI67QwfsT
#WATCH Celebrations in Chennai after Supreme Court in a unanimous decision decriminalises #Section377 and legalises homosexuality pic.twitter.com/0dRCLDiBYy
#Maharashtra: People in Mumbai celebrate after Supreme Court decriminalises #Section377 pic.twitter.com/YDabnsP9aO
#Section377 in Supreme Court: LGBT Community has same rights as of any ordinary citizen. Respect for each others rights, and others are supreme humanity. Criminalising gay sex is irrational and indefensible, observes CJI Dipak Misra. https://t.co/05ADSuh5cv
Five-judge Supreme Court bench by unanimous decision decriminalises #Section377 pic.twitter.com/IQSJYDk94X
#WATCH United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s opening remarks during ‘2+2’ talks with India in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZuljhxUefm
#WATCH External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s opening remarks during ‘2+2’ talks with the United States in Delhi pic.twitter.com/oK8lJFhgbt
The commencement of first ever ministry of 2+2 between India & US is a concrete manifestation of the work vision of our leaders PM Modi & US President Donald Trump to take India-US relationship to even higher trajectory: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during ‘2+2’ talks pic.twitter.com/d4eHWZRX5D
#Section377 in Supreme Court: Sustenance of identity is the pyramid of life, observes Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra
#Section377 in Supreme Court: CJI Dipak Misra observes, “No one can escape from their individualism. Society is now better for individualism. In the present case, our deliberations will be on various spectrums.”
We should continue to ensure freedom of the seas, skies, uphold the peaceful resolutions of the maritime disputes, promote market based economics and good governance and prevent external economic coercion: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during ‘2+2’ talks pic.twitter.com/wRGWtZOTj6
I am confident that our discussions & decisions that we’ll take today will help unleash the untapped potential of our relation & further elevate the level of our partnership: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during ‘2+2’ talks in Delhi pic.twitter.com/HKVNQwUCVp
PM Modi & Pres Trump set future directions for our relationship. I am happy to note that there has been significant progress in all key areas of our relationship: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj during ‘2+2’ talks in Delhi pic.twitter.com/QJLjmhnfal
Our two nations are united by shared values of democracy, respect for individual rights and a shared commitment to freedom. Given those values India and the United States have a natural starting point: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during ‘2+2’ talks pic.twitter.com/NazqEdUaw5
Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hold ‘2+2’ talks with United States Secretary of Defence James N. Mattis and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. pic.twitter.com/GEezyw5U0n
There is no increase in the number of cases or deaths. We expected more cases of leptospirosis because of flood, but number of cases is declining. From Aug 15 till today, 45 suspected lepto deaths & 13 confirmed lepto deaths: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/dZjbAtYNE5
#Delhi: United States Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis, United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of ‘2+2’ talks pic.twitter.com/jVJMf1LOWI
Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi govt on a PIL seeking urgent action against all illegal pathological labs&diagnostic centers in NCT of Delhi.Petitioner prayed from the court that there should be urgent implementation of Clinical Establishment Act(Registration&Regulation Act 2010)
Chhattisgarh: Police arrested one naxal who was injured during an encounter that broke out between police and naxals in Dantewada’s Kirandul last night.
10.16 am: Rajasthan: Shops in Ajmer closed in the view of Bharat Bandh called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.
10.15 am: Maharashtra: Protest underway in Thane’s Navghar against the amendment to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
10.05 am: Kerala: Ambulance caught fire in front of Champakulam Govt Hospital in Alappuzha,y’day.Patient inside ambulance who was being transported from Champakulam Hospital to Alappuzha Medical College,died in fire accident.Nurse, who was with the patient&ambulance driver sustained burns
10.00 am: Delhi: United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj hold bilateral meeting ahead of 2+2 meet
9.55 am: Bihar: Bharat Bandh protest from Patna’s Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station. The nationwide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.
9.50 am: United States Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hold bilateral meeting in Delhi.
9.35 am: Bhopal: Security heightened in the city in view of Bharat Bandh against amendments in SC/ST Act. Police says, ”Forces have been divided judiciously across the districts. It has been peaceful till now. Nobody can force anyone to be a part of the bandh.”
9.20 am: Bharat Bandh protests: Protesters stop train in Darbhanga (pic 1) and Munger’s Masudan (pic 2). The nationwide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.
9.10 am: People in Varanasi hold protest during #BharatBandh called against amendments in SC/ST Act
8.55 am: Bihar: Markets closed, protesters stop a train in Arrah as Bharat bandh is called by upper caste groups against amendments in SC/ST Act
8.40 am: ndia’s Saurabh Chaudhary wins a gold medal and Arjun Singh Cheema wins a bronze medal in Men’s 10m Air Pistol finals at 52nd ISSF World Championship
8.00 am: North Korean leader Kim and South Korea’s President Moon will discuss nuclear disarmament in Pyongyang in September, Seoul says (AFP)
7.45 am: Kolkata: Latest visuals of search & rescue operations at the spot where part of Majerhat bridge collapsed on Sept 4. Clearance work is also underway. Total 3 people have lost their lives in the incident.
7.15 am: Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.79.51 per litre & Rs.71.55 per litre, respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs.86.91 per litre & Rs.75.96 per litre, respectively.
