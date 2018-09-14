News Alerts! 6 injured, hundreds evacuated after dozens of explosions hit gas pipeline in Boston

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 14, 2018 07:29 am
7.20 am: 6 injured, hundreds evacuated after dozens of explosions hit gas pipeline in Boston, US: Reuters

7.00 am: Mumbai: During the night time maintenance work of OHE (overhead equipment) b/w Asangaon & Kasara, a tower wagon derailed. Restoration work is going on at war footing. However, traffic is likely to be affected b/w Asangaon & Kasara up to 7 or 8 am: Central Railway CPRO Sunil Udasi.

6.45 am: Maharashtra: ‘Atharvashirsha recitals’ being performed at Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune.

6.30 am: We didn’t receive any request for clearance regarding visit of Mamata Banerjee to Chicago for any event.Reports about denial of permission are,therefore,not true: MEA in response to reports in media regarding denial of permission to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to visit Chicago

