News Alerts! PM Modi arrives at AIIMS to meet former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
07:40 pm Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to visit former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
6:47 pm Hyderabad:Man arrested in Qatar for allegedly carrying Cannabis, family claims he didn’t know packet handed to him contained Cannabis. Mother says,”My son went in Nov’17&has been jailed in Qatar for 5 yrs.Want action against agent who sent him there,seek help from Indian embassy”
6:25 pm Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who is currently admitted there for a routine-check-up.
6:10 pm US President Donald Trump to leave Singapore tomorrow at 8PM, reports Singaporean media
5:39 pm Today the Indian railways is focusing on passenger safety & is putting its best foot forward to see how we can upgrade infrastructure to improvise & address the areas which affect the consumer directly: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on 4 years of Modi Govt
5:37 pm Kerala: Two students and a caretaker died after the school van they were travelling in fell into a pond in Kochi. The driver and an injured student are hospitalised.
5:06 pm I want to tell BJP that if before 2019 Elections, Delhi is granted statehood. we’ll make sure that each & every vote from Delhi goes in your favour, we’ll campaign for you. If you don’t do so Delhi residents will put up boards saying ‘BJP leave Delhi’: Delhi CM in Assembly
4:58 pm CBI does not have confirmation on the whereabouts of Nirav Modi yet. The moment his whereabouts are confirmed further action will be taken. Red corner notice (RCN) in process against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi: CBI Sources
4:40 pm Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s condition is normal, the decision on his discharge from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is yet to be taken. He was admitted this afternoon for a routine checkup.
4:19 pm I have been told that there is evidence of two girls being pregnant. I held a meeting with many officials, several facts were brought to light: Sushma Sahu, member, NCW on alleged sexual assault of minor girls at a government children home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur
3:46 pm West Bengal: A 57-year-old man was arrested by Special Task Force of Kolkata Police from Bandel railway station this morning, in connection with Bihar’s Bodh Gaya blast case this January.He had helped Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in procuring explosives used in the blast
Kupwara: Visuals of large cache of arms and ammunition recovered after security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Keran Sector of Kupwara yesterday. Six terrorists were gunned down in the operation.
3:26 pm I don’t take the comparison seriously. Messi is of different level. I’m just happy that I’ve scored 64 goals for my country: Sunil Chhetri, Captain, Indian football team on scoring 64 goals in International matches levelling the record of goals scored by Argentina’s Lionel Messi.
3:23 pm I wasn’t thinking anything. It was something that came in my mind. I am happy that people understood it & I was really happy to get such support: Sunil Chhetri, Captain, Indian Football team on the video in which he urged the people to support the Indian football team
3:22 pm Happy for everyone who was on pitch & off pitch. If we get support from people like we got in Mumbai, we’ll give everything for India. It is really motivating when the stadium is jam-packed: Sunil Chhetri, Captain, Indian football team on winning the Intercontinental Cup 2018
2:58 pm Madhya Pradesh: Case registered against a man under section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act for allegedly raping a 5-year-old in Umaria, man arrested.
2:44 pm Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s condition is stable and a team of doctors under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS are conducting tests: All India Institute of Medical Sciences
2:45 pm Afghanistan: Police confirms that at least 5 killed & 20 wounded in suicide bombing at the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation & Development in Darulaman in Kabul city, reports TOLOnews
2:25 pm Bihar: Visuals of scuffle that broke out between students & police during a protest outside Intermediate Board Council office in Patna. Students allege discrepancies in Bihar board results.
2:15 pm Congress President Rahul Gandhi talks about origins of the Coca-Cola & McDonald’s company, says, “Coca-Cola company ko shuru karne wala ek shikanji bechne wala vyakti tha…”
1:40 pm If a student still feels there is discrepancy in the marks allotted, they can apply for it online from May 11-19: Anand Kishore, Bihar Board Chairman on Bihar board students alleging they received more than the full marks
1:40 pm List of students was made. I can assure you there’s not a single such case. Confusion arose as those, who filled up form in both ’17&’18,were allotted marks from ‘best of 2’. 50-50 marks for theory&practical: Bihar Board Chairman on students alleging they got more than full marks
1:30 pm Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He has been admitted for routine check-up and investigations. He will be under the supervision of Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS.
1:20 pm Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
12:53 pm Football is my life & I am living it.After 20 tough days we won the tournament. We had tough time we lost match vs New Zealand but we came back & seal the victory.All of us have the determination for the game and for the country: Sunil Chhetri, Indian Football Captain.
12: 48 pm Union Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Railways Manoj Sinha launched two mobile applications – ‘Rail MADAD’ and ‘Menu on Rails’ in Delhi
12: 36 pm West Bengal: A 57-year-old man arrested by Special Task Force of Kolkata Police from Bandel railway station this morning, in connection with Bihar’s Bodh Gaya blast case this January. He had helped Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in procuring explosives used in the blast.
12: 32 pm WATCH: Four injured in stone pelting between two groups over vacating a disputed property in Jaunpur’s Hanuman Ghat. Police has arrested two people in the matter. (10.6.2018)
12: 27 pm He called me for meeting today in Rohtak, I had to be alone with him from 2.30-5 pm. He directed me to return to Chandigarh alone after that. No action was taken against officers who harassed me even earlier: IAS Officer who accused Haryana Addl Chief Secy of sexual harassment
12: 26 pm Sunil Gulati sexually harassed&threatened me. Such incidents took place with me earlier too when I was posted in Ambala, Kosli & Dabwali & I’ve complained about it to officers. I fear for my life: IAS Officer who leveled sexual harassment allegation against Haryana Addl Chief Secy
12: 11 pm Rabri Devi, Tejashwi & Tej Pratap Yadav celebrate Lalu Prasad Yadav’s 71st birthday in Patna with RJD workers.
12: 00 pm Delhi’s Tis Hazari court granted bail to contractor Vinay Bansal, son of the late brother-in-law of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Bansal was arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in allotment of Public Works Department (PWD) contracts.
11: 49 am Jammu And Kashmir: Two youth arrested while they were escaping to Shopian after snatching weapons from security personnel at a shrine at Shahdara Sharif in Rajouri last night. One INSAS rifle recovered from them.
11: 31 am He is recovering right now & we are waiting for a written complaint from the family: Shalabh Mathur, SSP Gorakhpur on brother of Dr Kafeel Khan shot at.
11:16 am It is confirmed that gunmen have attacked the education department’s building in Jalalabad and a gunfight is currently underway, reports TOLOnews quoting Asif Shinwari, head of Education Department for Nangarhar, Afghanistan.
11: 10 am 15 Afghan security personnel killed in a Taliban attack in Kunduz province of Afghanistan: Pajhwok Afghan News.
11:00 am Afghanistan: Explosion and gunfire heard in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar. No reports of casualties yet, reports TOLOnews.
10: 54 am Delhi High Court allows Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra to file a petition against CM Arvind Kejriwal. Mishra has said in the petition that CM Kejriwal has less than 10% attendance in assembly. HC likely to hear the petition tomorrow.
10: 49 am CM’s attendance is less than 10% in assembly & he totally missed special sessions for full statehood&sealing. He was there for 2 hrs. It’s an insult to votes people of Delhi have given . If he isn’t attending assembly his salary should be cut: Kapil Mishra, Delhi MLA on Delhi CM
10: 48 am Delhi High Court should give direction to the CM that he should be attending Delhi assembly session. It should also give direction to Lieutenant Governor & Speaker of the Assembly to ensure that CM is attending the session: Kapil Mishra, Delhi MLA on Delhi CM
10: 45 am There is widespread anger about artificially fixed prices of petrol, diesel & LPG. There is absolutely no reason why prices should be higher today than what they were in May-June 2014. It is nothing but a case of fleecing the helpless consumer: P Chidambaram, Congress
10:43 am 3 people drowned & 2 missing after they ventured into the sea at Calangute beach today morning in Goa.
10:12 am Jammu And Kashmir: Two youth arrested while they were escaping to Shopian after snatching weapons from security personnel at a shrine at Shahdara Sharif in Rajouri last night. One INSAS rifle recovered from them. More details awaited.
10:00 am He is recovering now. A case has not been registered yet as police are waiting for his health to improve so he can tell what actually happened. He was shot just 500 meters away from CM residence, last night: Dr Kafeel Khan on his brother being shot at. Gorakhpur
9: 57 am An anti-Pakistan protest was staged in New York by the civil rights group Pashtun Tahafuz Movement members against the recent firing by Pakistani Army on a rally of Pashtun activists in South Waziristan
9: 46 am BJP worker Kamlakar Pawankar & four other members of his family murdered in Nagpur’s Aradhana Nagar. More details awaited. Maharashtra
9: 15 am CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakhs each for the kin of those killed in the bus accident in Kannauj. Rs 50,000 each for those injured.
9: 09 am Our alliance with BSP will continue, in 2019 even if we have to give up a few seats we will do it. We have to ensure BJP is defeated: Akhilesh Yadav,SP
9: 08 am Bua and Babua (Mayawati & Akhilesh Yadav) will finish off with fighting among themselves. This isn’t an alliance based on issues. An issue-less alliance never works. They will finish off before the election (2019) comes: Swami Prasad Maurya, UP Minister
8:33 am Two people were beaten to death and six others seriously injured by a mob of villagers on the suspicion that they were thieves. The incident took place in Chandgaon village in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. Police have registered a case against more than 300 people.
