News Alerts! 20 people killed in Asaam Floods

News Alerts! 20 people killed in Asaam Floods

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 20, 2018 09:31 am
9: 11 am Assam Floods: Visuals from Assam’s Hailakandi . 20 people have died in the state due to flooding.

9: 09 am I request the Madhya Pradesh govt to constitute a cow ministry. The CM himself is a farmer & people like me will help him in this. I am getting full support from the public: Akhileshwaranand, MP Cabinet Minister

8: 29 am CBI has registered DA (Disproportionate Assets) case against Pune based Income tax (Audit) officer Rajendra Bhagwat Dond and his wife on charges of acquiring property during 2010-2016 through unknown source of income.

7: 20 am President Ram Nath Kovind has approved imposition of Governor’s rule in J&K with immediate effect

