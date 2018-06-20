News Alerts! 20 people killed in Asaam Floods
9: 11 am Assam Floods: Visuals from Assam’s Hailakandi . 20 people have died in the state due to flooding.
9: 09 am I request the Madhya Pradesh govt to constitute a cow ministry. The CM himself is a farmer & people like me will help him in this. I am getting full support from the public: Akhileshwaranand, MP Cabinet Minister
8: 29 am CBI has registered DA (Disproportionate Assets) case against Pune based Income tax (Audit) officer Rajendra Bhagwat Dond and his wife on charges of acquiring property during 2010-2016 through unknown source of income.
7: 20 am President Ram Nath Kovind has approved imposition of Governor’s rule in J&K with immediate effect
President #RamNathKovind has approved imposition of Governor’s rule in J&K with immediate effect pic.twitter.com/U7c5qnI64u
