News Alerts! 2 sentenced to death for Hyderabad 2007 twin blasts
6.32 pm: Hyderabad twin blasts case: Two accused Aneeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary awarded death sentence, other accused Tariq Anjum sentenced to life imprisonment by Special NIA Court
Hyderabad twin blasts case: Two accused Aneeq Sayeed and Ismail Chaudhary awarded death sentence, other accused Tariq Anjum sentenced to life imprisonment by Special NIA Court pic.twitter.com/oetrGBSFK9
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
4:45 pm: National Herald Case: Delhi High Court says Income Tax department has powers to reopen tax proceedings and that the petitioners can approach Income Tax department with their grievances.
4:42 pm: PM Narendra Modi and PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated multiple projects between India and Bangladesh, through video conferencing.
4:40 pm: Delhi High Court rejects Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s plea challenging the Income Tax notice seeking tax reassessment for the financial year 2011-2012.
Delhi High Court rejects Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s plea challenging the Income Tax notice seeking tax reassessment for the financial year 2011-2012. pic.twitter.com/0CzJhmvmVU
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
4:38 pm: Retired Justice Sawant Committee has submitted report, in a sealed cover, before Bombay High Court on Kamala Mills fire incident. A copy of the report will also be given to the petitioner later.
4:27 pm: CM of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today in Delhi.
CM of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/f5M6uVWUtp
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
3:45 pm: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu announces a reduction in petrol and diesel price by Rs 2 each, in the state.
3:27 pm: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Tihar Jail authorities over the delay in execution of convicts of Nirbhaya murder case.
3:25 pm: Such remarks from BJP leadership tell you they are very arrogant, they are insensitive to the needs of people. When people are suffering, they are making it worse by such outlandish statements: Sachin Pilot, Congress, on Rajasthan Minister Rajkumar Rinwa’s statement.
Such remarks from BJP leadership tell you they are very arrogant, they are insensitive to the needs of people. When people are suffering, they are making it worse by such outlandish statements: Sachin Pilot, Congress, on Rajasthan Minister Rajkumar Rinwa’s statement pic.twitter.com/Otd1BldFhX
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
3:01 pm: JammuAndKashmir: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after landslide in Ramban district. Traffic movement disrupted, clearance work underway.
#JammuAndKashmir: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed after landslide in Ramban district. Traffic movement disrupted, clearance work underway. pic.twitter.com/AsGmW4yQ0o
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
3:00 pm: The Commission strongly condemns the objectionable and derogatory statements made by the MLA and has issued summons to him: National Commission for Women on Kerala Independent MLA PC George calling rape victim nun a prostitute.
2:55 pm: Uttarakhand: Uttarkashi-Ghansali-Kedarnath road closed in Tehri after landslide in the region.
#Uttarakhand: Uttarkashi-Ghansali-Kedarnath road closed in Tehri after landslide in the region. pic.twitter.com/X1VvibhyAw
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
2:53 pm: Interpol has issued a red corner notice against Purvi Modi, the sister of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi.
Interpol has issued a red corner notice against Purvi Modi, the sister of PNB scam accused Nirav Modi pic.twitter.com/mqHeIWCIv2
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
2:27 pm: HimachalPradesh: Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track blocked after landslide; Clearance operation is underway.
#HimachalPradesh: Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track blocked after landslide; Clearance operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/YZcwromrwt
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
2:27 pm: Delhi Govt orders probe after five labourers died yesterday afternoon while cleaning a sewer near DLF flats in Moti Nagar. Labour Minister Gopal Rai has sought the probe report within three days.
2:24 pm: Maharashtra: People gather in Nagpur to carry marbats(clay effigies)of Kali (black)&Pivli(yellow).A local says,”Kali&Pivli are sisters who are made to meet each other on this day.While some believe that the festival has some historial value others consider kali&pivli as deities.”
People gather in Nagpur to carry marbats(clay effigies)of Kali (black)&Pivli(yellow).A local says,”Kali&Pivli are sisters who are made to meet each other on this day.While some believe that the festival has some historial value others consider kali&pivli as deities.” #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QVTs3yZJ0q
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
2:22 pm: Aircel-Maxis case: Delhi’s Patiala House court has issued notice to Karti Chidambaram on Enforcement Directorate’s plea seeking cancellation of interim protection granted to him. Chidambaram has to reply by September 18.
2:21 pm: Maharashtra: Sharad Kalaskar,an accused in Dabholkar murder case has been sent to CBI custody till Sept 15.However,other accused Amit Degwekar&Rajesh Bangera have been sent to magistrate custody by Pune session court.Court has rejected CBI’s demand for custody of Bangera & Degwekar.
14:05 pm: PDP to boycott panchayat, local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled from next month: party chief Mehbooba Mufti.
1:51 pm: West Bengal: Visuals of water-logging in Siliguri following heavy rainfall in the city.
Visuals of water-logging in Siliguri following heavy rainfall in the city. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/dc2KCLish4
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
1:42 pm: Situation linking panchayat polls to 35A case in Supreme Court has created apprehensions in minds of people. Party therefore urges the Govt to review its decision to hold polls at this juncture: Mehbooba Mufti,PDP Chief.
Situation linking panchayat polls to 35A case in Supreme Court has created apprehensions in minds of people. Party therefore urges the Govt to review its decision to hold polls at this juncture: Mehbooba Mufti,PDP Chief pic.twitter.com/tPsPLnMvQO
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
12:49 pm: Tamil Nadu Sterlite case: Supreme Court refuses to restrain National Green Tribunal (NGT) appointed committee to look into the case. The Court has asked NGT to proceed after the committee files its report.
12:43 pm: Delhi: Case registered against a self-styled godman Ashu Ji and his son in Hauz Khas police station for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter, transferred to Delhi Police Crime Branch.
12:34 pm: Indian Rupee now at 72.66 versus the US dollar.
12:29 pm: A delegation led by Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy met Prime Narendra Modi earlier today to seek relief funds for the flood-affected districts of the state including Kodagu. Former PM HD Deve Gowda was also present.
A delegation led by Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy met Prime Narendra Modi earlier today to seek relief funds for the flood-affected districts of the state including Kodagu. Former PM HD Deve Gowda was also present. pic.twitter.com/Xc2K6YCmfb
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
12:26 pm: Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja with AAP leader Atishi during BharatBandh protests in Delhi
Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja with AAP leader Atishi during #BharatBandh protests in Delhi pic.twitter.com/TBjl6E32KO
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
12:22 pm: Bombay High Court dismisses petitions challenging discharge of top cops DG Vanzara, Rajkumar Pandian, Dinesh Amin in connection with Sohrabuddin Shaikh case.
11:52 am: Supreme Court agrees to hear plea of trial court judge SK Yadav. Court asks him to file progress report on how he plans to complete trial in Ayodhya case by April 2019. Supreme Court also issues notice to UP Govt on Yadav’s plea seeking to lift the stay on his promotion.
11:28 am: Hyderabad twin blasts case: Tariq Anjum, who was accused of harbouring they key convicts has also been convicted by NIA special court.Quantum of sentence hearing is to be held later today.
11:24 am: Delhi: FIR lodged against a self-styled godman, Ashu Ji and his son in Hauz Khas police station for allegedly raping a woman and her minor daughter. Case registered under section 376 of IPC
and POCSO Act.
11:19 am: Trial court judge judge SK Yadav hearing Ayodhya case moves Supreme Court seeking promotion. His promotion was stayed by the Allahabad High Court since Supreme Court had asked him not to be transferred.
11:14 am: Supreme Court dismisses PIL challenging the appointment of Sharad Kumar as the Vigilance Commissioner in CVC (Central Vigilance Commission).
11:07 am: Alwar lynching case: Supreme Court to hear plea seeking court monitored probe by victim’s family next week. The plea also seeks to transfer trial out of Rajasthan.
10:58 am: Madhya Pradesh: The police have arrested two people in connection with the death of Morena Deputy Ranger, who was allegedly hit by a tractor carrying illegally mined sand on September 7. The tractor has also been seized by police. Further investigation is on.
Aircel-Maxis case: Enforcement Directorate has approached Delhi’s Patiala House court seeking cancellation of interim protection granted to Karti Chidambaram in the case pic.twitter.com/fKO5M18FPL
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
#FLASH Tremors felt in Delhi after earthquake occurred 6 km from Meerut’s Kharkhauda in Uttar Pradesh, at 6.28 am
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
Locals lynched a truck driver y’day when a 2-yr-old boy died after being hit by his truck in Dumka. Police say, ‘the child was going with his sister when the truck hit him & he died. His sister shouted, the villagers gathered & beat the driver, resulting in his death’. #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/aoSTjkGMu5
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
67 footbridges constructed in far-flung and hilly areas of Rajouri to improve connectivity in the district; #visuals from one of the 67 bridges near Pir Panjal heart hilltop in the Darhal constituency. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/LrGMljkTKa
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018
Petrol at Rs 80.73/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre) and diesel at Rs 72.83/litre (increase by Rs 0.22/litre) in Delhi. Petrol at Rs 88.12/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre) and diesel at Rs 77.32/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre) in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/DqVtFusOdr
— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2018