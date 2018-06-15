News Alert! Police address media in connection with Shujaat Bukhari and Rifleman Aurangzeb murder cases

6:59 pm A suspect has been taken into custody: SP Pani, IG Kashmir on Shujaat Bukhari murder case

6:53 pm 4th suspect in the Shujaat Bukhari has been identified. His role for the recovery of the pistol has been done. Investigation of the case is going on: SP Pani, IG Kashmir

6:51 pm At this stage we are investigating the role of the fourth suspect, who was was seen picking up the weapon from the spot and vanishing: SP Pani, IG Kashmir

6:48 pm The first picture of the suspects were not in the public domain. The second picture was in public domain. It can be seen that he stood there, attempting to retrieve the weapon. An SIT has been formed, DIG central Kashmir is heading it: SP Pani, IG Kashmir

6:45 pm Police address media in connection with Shujaat Bukhari & Rifleman Aurangzeb murder cases.

6:32 pm Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni underwent a Yo-Yo Endurance Test in Bengaluru ahead of UK tour

6:15 pm I’m saddened by the death of Shujaat Bukhari. This is a cowardly attack by terrorists. We condemn this criminal attack by them. We’re working for the people of country & for the freedom of press. Soon such attacks will be reduced: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Jammu And Kashmir

6:08 pm No differences b/w electricity board&me. It’s my duty to address people’s problems. People of Bharwari accused us saying no inspection’s being done at houses of people of a particular community:BJP MLA on his alleged audio where he stated 90% Muslims involved in electricity theft

5:50 PM US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating trade dispute: The Associated Press

5:45 PM SP Leader Azam Khan says ‘Sena ke jawan ki hatya, patrakar ki hatya, imandaar ki, majdoor ki, chhatra ki hatya sab peeche reh gaye. Pehle fitness kariye…Udhar jawan maare ja rahe theyy aur desh ke Pradhanmantri dand-baithak laga rahe theyy…Pradhanmantri fit desh unfit

5:20 pm India wins historic Test match against Afghanistan

5:19 pm Units of Assam Rifles & Indian Army are carrying out rescue & relief operations in flood affected areas of Manipur. 430 people have been evacuated from Irong, Maibam, Uchiwa, Arapati, Kiyamgei, Achanbigai & Mongjam villages of Thoubal, Imphal East & Imphal West Dists of the state

5:06 pm J&K govt has ordered release of 115 prisoners, from various jails of the state. CM Mehbooba Mufti had directed undertaking an exercise to release all those prisoners found not involved in serious crimes so that they can celebrate Eid with their families.

5:04 pm Srinagar Police seeks help of the general public to identify fourth suspect involved in yesterday’s terror attack in Press Colony that killed editor of Rising Kashmir newspaper Shujaat Bukhari. Police releases photograph of the suspect.

4:56 pm Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met PM Narendra Modi to discuss issues, including separate High Court for the state, speeding up state Railway Projects & release of funds for backward districts development, among others. Chief Secy SK Joshi was also present.