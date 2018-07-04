Free Press Journal
Home / India / News Alert! Grant Road station bridge cracks, traffic diverted to Nana Chowk, says Mumbai Police

News Alert! Grant Road station bridge cracks, traffic diverted to Nana Chowk, says Mumbai Police

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jul 04, 2018 10:16 am
9: 45 am The bridge at Grant road station has cracked, hence the traffic has been diverted to Nana chowk towards Kennedy bridge.

6: 10 am Pune: Visuals from the last rites of former Indian Navy chief Admiral Jayant Ganpant Nadkarni. The 14th Chief of Naval Staff passed away in Mumbai on Monday, at the age of 86.

6 am As part of our continuous review of the products & services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the ‘Hindu’ meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback: Spokesperson of Emirates Airline

