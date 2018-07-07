News Alert! Firozabad: Man shot by miscreants in Kaneta, victim out of danger now
9.30 am: An MOU was signed yesterday between UP Police & ADRIN (Advanced Data Processing Research Institute )ISRO for crime mapping analytics & predictive systems.
7.15 am: Victim is out of danger. 4 people are involved in this. We have identified their names. They will be arrested as soon as possible: Rajesh Kumar, SP City on man who was shot by miscreants in Firozabad’s Kaneta village on July 6
7.00 am: Firozabad: Man was shot by miscreants in Kaneta village, yesterday. Victim was taken to Firozabad trauma center & from there he has been referred to Agra for further treatment.
6.45 am: Shopkeepers in Kanpur say ‘Banning plastic isn’t a solution. People should be made aware of proper usage of plastic. If you want to use paper bags you must remember you will have to cut trees. Industry will be affected.’ #PlasticBan will be implemented in the state from July 15.
6.35 am: Muzaffarnagar: In a video circulated on social media, a woman & her relative can be seen tied to a tree & being thrashed by people. The woman, resident of Toda, says ‘They falsely accused us of having extramarital affairs on July 3&beat us up.’ Case registered. 3 people arrested.
6.30 am: A woman and her daughter allegedly committed suicide in Bareilly, DM Virendra Kumar, says,”Prima facie it was revealed that hunger was not the reason behind the deaths.They were given ration every month by the dealer. Further investigation is underway.”
6.15 am: Unnao: 3 people have been arrested, investigation is underway. The case is 2 months old, no report was filed by the victim earlier. The accused had recorded her video, her medical examination is underway: Praveen Kumar, DIG, Law & Order
