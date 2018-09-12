News Alert! Indian Rupee falls to 72.88 versus the US dollar
9:22 am Indian Rupee falls to 72.88 versus the US dollar.
Indian Rupee falls to 72.88 versus the US dollar. pic.twitter.com/Xu0GGFiaJr
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018
9:15 am To create awareness against open defecation Lucknow Municipal Corporation(LMC) conducts ‘Ghanti Bajao-Seeti Bajao’campaign’.Indramani Tripathi, LMC Commissioner says,”There are 114 open defecation points where our champions conduct checking in morning.We talk to ppl&educate them”
To create awareness against open defecation Lucknow Municipal Corporation(LMC) conducts ‘Ghanti Bajao-Seeti Bajao’campaign’.Indramani Tripathi, LMC Commissioner says,”There are 114 open defecation points where our champions conduct checking in morning.We talk to ppl&educate them” pic.twitter.com/ib3OPJjOsg
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2018
8:30 am Switzerland: Posters have been put up outside United Nations Office in Geneva highlighting forced disappearances in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).
Switzerland: Posters have been put up outside United Nations Office in Geneva highlighting forced disappearances in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). pic.twitter.com/wYXuIxWtaw
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018
8:11 am WATCH Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says ‘they(Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP) had promised a ‘Ram path’ but did not make it, when we come to power we will surely take it up. It will be built till the last border of Madhya Pradesh’ (11.9.18)
#WATCH Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says ‘they(Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP) had promised a ‘Ram path’ but did not make it, when we come to power we will surely take it up. It will be built till the last border of Madhya Pradesh’ (11.9.18) pic.twitter.com/McfdDjjJEx
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018
6:59 am Thane: Fire breaks out in a godown at Khan compound in Mumbra’s Shil Phata. Two fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. Maharashtra
Thane: Fire breaks out in a godown at Khan compound in Mumbra’s Shil Phata. Two fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/CTSJPsdEaa
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018
6:56 am Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit #JammuAndKashmir at 05:15 am today
Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit #JammuAndKashmir at 05:15 am today
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018
6:55 am Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale, epicentered at Haryana’s Jhajjar, occurred at 05:43 am today
Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale, epicentered at Haryana’s Jhajjar, occurred at 05:43 am today
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018
Mumbai: Fire broke out at a building in Andheri at 3 am today. Firefighting operations underway. #Visuals from outside the building pic.twitter.com/HC7flZUbSL
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018
6:39 am Mumbai: Fire broke out at a building in Andheri at 3 am today. 5 fire engines and 3 water tankers present at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. More details awaited.
Mumbai: Fire broke out at a building in Andheri at 3 am today. 5 fire engines and 3 water tankers present at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/QKboaf2OKd
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018
5:39 am Delhi: Head constable Ram Avtar shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Jaitpur area, last night.
Delhi: Head constable Ram Avtar shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Jaitpur area, last night. pic.twitter.com/MgbQYcqPNj
— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018