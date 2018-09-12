Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#IndiavsEngland2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / News Alert! Indian Rupee falls to 72.88 versus the US dollar

News Alert! Indian Rupee falls to 72.88 versus the US dollar

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 12, 2018 09:22 am
FOLLOW US:

mid day trade, dollar, dollar rate, editorial, prices, relentless pressure

9:22 am Indian Rupee falls to 72.88 versus the US dollar.

9:15 am To create awareness against open defecation Lucknow Municipal Corporation(LMC) conducts ‘Ghanti Bajao-Seeti Bajao’campaign’.Indramani Tripathi, LMC Commissioner says,”There are 114 open defecation points where our champions conduct checking in morning.We talk to ppl&educate them”

8:30 am Switzerland: Posters have been put up outside United Nations Office in Geneva highlighting forced disappearances in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

8:11 am WATCH Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says ‘they(Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP) had promised a ‘Ram path’ but did not make it, when we come to power we will surely take it up. It will be built till the last border of Madhya Pradesh’ (11.9.18)

6:59 am Thane: Fire breaks out in a godown at Khan compound in Mumbra’s Shil Phata. Two fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. Maharashtra

6:56 am Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit #JammuAndKashmir at 05:15 am today

6:55 am Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale, epicentered at Haryana’s Jhajjar, occurred at 05:43 am today

6:39 am Mumbai: Fire broke out at a building in Andheri at 3 am today. 5 fire engines and 3 water tankers present at the spot. Firefighting operations underway. More details awaited.

5:39 am Delhi: Head constable Ram Avtar shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Jaitpur area, last night.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK