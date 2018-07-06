News Alert: 11 CPM workers awarded life imprisonment for murder of BJP worker A Mahesh
9:10 am: Kerala: Kannur: 11 CPM workers awarded life imprisonment by Thalassery additional district sessions court yesterday in connection with murder of a BJP worker A Mahesh in 2008.
8:25 am: An employee at a petrol pump in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad being thrashed with whip for not coming to work. Both accused arrested. Victim says, ‘I met with an accident so didn’t go to work for 5-6 days. Owner&his friend called me at pump&beat me’.(NOTE: Strong Language)
