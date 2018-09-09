New push to Saraswati river search

New Delhi : The Modi government has given a new push to the search for the mythological river Saraswati, with a committee appointed by it for multi-disciplinary study of the river calling for stopping urbanisation and encroachments on its sites in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Claiming scientific evidence of the existence of the river, Dr G S Bhardwaj, a former senior official of the Geographical Survey of India (GSI), made a presentation before a sub-group of the committee on the satellite mapping of the river-like images which could be the Saraswati river.

He got the support of the Archeological Survey of India(ASI) officials at the meeting of sub-group constituted for research. They wanted the excavation sites protected from any encroachment to enable further studies.

Members also discussed the possible steps in near future to trace the river, which as per the legend flowed in the areas between the rivers Indus and Ganges, originating in the Himalayas and descended in the Rann of Kuchchh after passing through Sindh and Bahawalpur provinces in Pakistan.

A section of historians claim that on the bank of the Saraswati river existed the ancient Harappan civilisation. They say the rivers Yamuna, Sutlej and Ghagghar were all once part of the Saraswati that shrunk and went dry with the decline of the Harappan civilisation.

As part of the search for the route of the river, the ASI has already carried out excavation at various places like Mugalwali, a village in Yamunanagar district of Haryana, Bhagwanpura, Kalibangan in Rajasthan and Vilaspur.

The committee appointed by the Centre claims discovery of some evidence as the remnants of the defunct river, suggesting that the Sarsuti-Markanda rivulets in Haryans were the water courses of the eastern branch and the Ghaggar-Ptiali channels were the western branches of the Himalayan river Saraswati.

The mandate of the committee set up by the Union Culture Ministry is to draw up a comprehensive programme for the study of the Saraswati basin by identifying 16 sites for research and development.