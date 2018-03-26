‘New India’ belongs to poor & backward: PM

“Ambedkar showed us that to succeed it is not necessary for a person to be born in an illustrious or rich family, but even those who are born in poor families in India can dare to dream their dreams”

New Delhi : Many mocked Bhimrao Ambedkar and made efforts to ensure that the son of a backward family does not progress, but they failed as today’s ‘new India’ belongs to the poor and the backward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, the prime minister also hailed the role of leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Ram Manohar Lohia, Charan Singh and Devi Lal for recognising agriculture and the farmer as vital aspects of the nation’s economy.

The prime minister said, “Ambedkar showed us that to succeed it is not necessary for a person to be born in an illustrious or rich family, but even those who are born in poor families in India can dare to dream their dreams and realise those dreams by achieving success.”

Modi said he himself is an example of Ambedkar’s philosophy. “…many people mocked Ambedkar, tried to pull him back and made every possible effort to ensure that the son of an impoverished and backward family does not progress in life, be something and succeed in life. But, the picture of new India is altogether different. It is an India which is Ambedkar’s India, of the poor and the backward,” Modi said. He said on the occasion Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, from April 14 to May 5 ‘Gram-Swaraj Abhiyan,’ is being organised.

As part of the campaign, separate programmes on village development, poverty amelioration and social justice will be held throughout India.

He also urged everyone to pay tribute to ‘father of the nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, by giving suggestions and opinions via ‘MyGov’ on his upcoming 150th birth anniversary.

The prime minister said, “This year Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations will begin. How should the country celebrate it? Swachh Bharat is already our resolve; besides this, how can our 125-crore countrymen pay the best tribute to Gandhiji by working in close harmony? Which newer programmes can be initiated? What new practices or procedures can be adopted? I request you all to share your opinions and suggestions with everyone via MyGov.

“What should be the logo for ‘Gandhi 150’? What should be the slogan, mantra or a catch-phrase? Send your suggestions on all of these. We all have to pay a memorable tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and have to take the country to newer heights by drawing inspiration from him,” PM Modi added.

Be more conscious about preventive healthcare: Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people to be more conscious about preventive healthcare because prevention was not only beneficial for a person but also for his or her family and society.

Modi also said the government has set a target to free India from tuberculosis by 2025 and that the government and insurance companies will jointly provide Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to about 10 crore families per year.

The Prime Minister continued: “Preventive healthcare is the least costly and the easiest one as well. As much as we are conscious about preventive healthcare, it will be beneficial for the person, his family and society.”

Modi also stressed on the need for sanitisation because “a healthy India is as vital as clean India”.