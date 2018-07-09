New Delhi: Nitish Kumar to take final call after seeing what BJP President Amit Shah has to offer

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar knows the danger of committing himself on the front foot even before a ball has been bowled at him. So, after the JDU national executive committee meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, his spokesperson refused to say anything definite on seat-sharing with the BJP but put out a subtle message that Nitish would take a final call after seeing what Amit Shah has to offer. “We aren’t helping or supporting or opposing the BJP. The Janata Dal-United will fight elections in four states on its own,” senior party leader KC Tyagi told reporters.

Nitish also made it clear that he would not compromise on the 3Cs of communalism, crime and corruption, even if it puts the government in Bihar in jeopardy. ‘‘Our government also doesn’t believe in shielding or framing anyone,’’ he added. The veiled reference was to union minister Jayant Sinha, who on Thursday had garlanded eight men convicted for killing a cattle trader in Jharkhand, and Giriraj Singh, who met Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad activists lodged in Nawada jail.

Also Read: CM Nitish Kumar demands special status for Bihar

According to political observers, Nitish, having abandoned the RJD, finds himself in a trap of his own making. On ties with the Congress, the message was, “Till the time Congress doesn’t stand against corrupt RJD, there can be no talks.” The demand for special status to Bihar was not discussed in the national executive even though JD (U) has been repeatedly accusing the Modi Government of ignoring its special status demand.

But, significantly, the party passed a resolution endorsing the proposal of one-nation-one election. Now, all eyes are on the scheduled meeting between BJP president Amit Shah and JDU president Nitish Kumar on July 12 at Patna