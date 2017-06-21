Netas can’t convert their sarkari house into memorials

New Delhi : The Government on Tuesday notified new rules for its residential accommodations to its employees that bar conversion of such accommodations into memorials of departed leaders.

The new rules that seek to compile and override 35 orders issued over the years since 1963 specifically stress that “no government bungalow or any other type of residential accommodation shall be converted into memorials of the departed leaders.”

The existing memorials, however, have been exempted as the rules say they “shall continue till the government decides otherwise.

The Central Government Central Pool Residential Accommodation Rules, 2017, apply to the residential accommodations in Delhi as well as at all other places in India.

Eleven type of accommodations are available for the government employees depending on their pay-scales, besides the single and double suite hostel facilities and working girl hostels for the female employees.

There is also a percentage of reservation for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe employees as also separate pool for ladies, secretary-level officers and officers of the all-India services.

As regards the personal staff of ministers, etc., the new rules allow maximum seven accommodations in case of the Chief Justice of India, three in case of the cabinet ministers, speaker, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha and deputy chairman of NITI Aayog and two in case of ministers of state and the Supreme Court judges.

The rules also make it clear that the allocation of the accommodation shall be cancelled and the person shall not be debarred from any fresh accommodation for life time if one allocated to him is sublet or he makes any unauthorised constructions.

A government employee can now retain the accommodation up to six months by paying the normal licence fee in case of retirement, including voluntary retirement, instead of the present ceiling of three months.

If an employee dies or goes missing, the spouse or ward shall be allowed to stay in the allotted accommodation up to 12 months at the normal licence fee and another 12 months if they do not have any accommodation in the city.

Those resigning or dismissed or ordered compulsory retirement have to vacate within one month. In case of transfer, the employee can retain the accommodation for two months by paying the normal licence fee.