Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose played major role in freeing India from colonialism: PM Modi

— By PTI | Jan 23, 2017 03:25 pm
New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo/PIBNew Delhi: PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Monday. PTI Photo/PIB

New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted his valour, saying that it had played a major role in attaining independence for the country.

“I salute Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His valour played a major role in freeing India from colonialism,” Modi tweeted.

He said Netaji was a great intellectual who always thought about the interests and wellbeing of the marginalised sections of society.


On the occasion, Modi also highlighted that his government had declassified files on Bose.

“Honoured that our government got the opportunity to declassify files relating to Netaji Bose & fulfil a popular demand pending for decades,” he said in another tweet.

