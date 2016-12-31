Netaji should realise the power of Akhilesh: SP leader Abu Azmi

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi on Saturday said party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav should realise the growing political power of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and should give leadership of the state to the latter.

“Akhilesh ji has worked hard for five years and now Mulayamji should realise the power of Akhilesh ji. Uttar Pradesh should be given under the leadership of Akhilesh ji,” Azmi told ANI here.

Azmi added that advisors of the SP chief are providing him wrong advices.

“People around Mulayam ji are giving him wrong advice. We want the father-son issue should get sorted out as quickly as possible,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam called a meeting of all 393 candidates announced by him to contest next assembly election.

Akhilesh, too, convened a meeting of MLAs as a showdown against his father to establish that the majority of Samajwadi Party MLAs are with him. But Akhilesh left his meeting midway to meet his father Mulayam Singh with party leader Azam Khan and Abu Azmi.

Mulayam yesterday expelled Akhilesh and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years over indiscipline.

This move comes after Akhilesh had released a list of 235 candidates out of the total 403 seats for upcoming state assembly elections on Thursday, rejecting the list announced by Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday.

Akhilesh’s name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam said his son being the chief minister, can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to.