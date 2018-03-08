Ness Wadia gets relief from Madras High Court

Chennai : Mumbai-based high-profile industrialist Ness Wadia on Wednesday secured relief from the Madras High Court which stayed the proceedings in a case against him pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in The Nilgiris.

Wadia had moved the High Court fearing prosecution for alleged violation of the provisions of the Factories Act and. In his petition, Wadia said that he was appointed the Managing Director of the Bombay Burmah Trading Crporation (BBTC) by its board in 2016. His appointment was duly intimated to the Inspector of Factories in August that year and the mandatory mutation records were also executed.