Nepal PM on 3-day visit seeks more Indian investment

New Delhi : Making his first foreign trip after returning to power in February, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Oli made a strong pitch for Indian businessmen to invest in his country by benefiting from its economic liberalisation and being a safe destination for foreign investment.

On their arrival on a three-day visit at the IGI Airport here, Oli and his wife Radika Shakya were received by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, reports IANS.

Viewed as an important visit amidst a strain in ties, Oli had an informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence. The two leaders were believed to have discussed bilateral and regional issues, especially ones that have bedevilled bilateral relations.

Oli’s first foreign visit to India after taking charge as Nepal Prime Minister for the second time keeps up with the tradition of India-Nepal ties under which the prime minister always makes the first visit to India.

Oli also met Congress President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and discussed “various dimensions of Nepal-India relations”, according to the Nepalese Embassy here. He also interacted with representatives of the Indian business community.