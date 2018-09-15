Nehru’s statue removed from road in Allahabad
Allahabad : A statue of Jawaharlal Nehru was removed from an intersection here as part of a road-widening project, triggering a protest by the Congress.
According to the Allahabad Development Authority (ADA), the statue near Anand Bhavan was removed on Thursday from Balsan Chauraha here, ahead of Kumbh Mela which will be held in January 2019.
PCC member Kishor Vashney termed it an insult of the country’s first prime minister, reports PTI.
He also questioned the move, saying why was a statue of Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay, which is on the same road, remains untouched.
The ADA, however, issued a clarification, saying the designing of the road is being done by a private company and the statue was placed in a park on the same road.
JUST ARRIVED
- Jammu and Kashmir: 3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam
- Indore: Girl succumbs to stab wounds
- HDFC VP Murder Case: Murder weapon bought from Govandi, shopkeeper grilled
- Indore: IMC files reply in High Court on a petition filed by Regal Talkies lease deed
- Mumbai: Govt bans 328 drugs in public interest
EDITOR’S PICK
The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…
CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…
Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’
There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…
Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?
India’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…
The moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…