NEET, JEE to be  held twice a year

National Testing Agency to conduct NEET, JEE, UGC NET and CMAT exams from now on; exams will be PC-based.

New Delhi : Students will now get two chances to appear in the entirely computer-based entrance tests for admission in the graduation courses in the higher educational institutions from the next academic session.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), constituted by the Centre last November to conduct all entrance tests, will conduct two JEE(Main) and two NEET (Under Graduate) tests before admissions next year.

The new system will start kicking from September this year, with the online submission of application forms from September 1 to 30 for both JEE(Main) and UGC-NET, with online submissions for the second JEE(Main) in February 2019.

The NEET (UG) will be also held twice in February and again in May; the online submission of application for the first from October 1 to 31 this year and in the second week of March for the second. All JEE(Main) and NEET tests will be in eight different sittings, allowing the students to choose any one.

Releasing the tentative calendar of these tests to let the students start preparations right away, Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar announced this paradigm shift in the entrance tests here on Saturday to remove the tension the students develop, giving them two opportunities for admissions in the graduation courses.

He said: “This will give more chances to the students, thereby giving adequate opportunity to bring out their best while reducing stress they develop due to a single examination conduced on a single day in the year. Sitting in both the tests will not be compulsory. Also, there will be no increase in the test fees currently being charged.”

Yet another innovative measure announced by Javadekar is establishment of a network of test practice centres by the NTA to practice before the tests. Schools and engineering colleges with computer centres would be kept open on Saturday and Sunday, starting from the third week of August, to let any student use the facility free of charge.

He said this will build confidence in them to take the actual tests which all be done on the computers only. He also dispelled fear that the NTA tests may be only in English, asserting that all tests will be held in existing number of languages.

TENTATIVE DATES: The first JEE(Main) test will be held in January 2019 between January 6 and 20, giving the students the choice of appearing in any of six different sittings. The results will be declared in the first week of February.

Those who could not make it in this first test or did not fare well can appear in the second test in April by submitting the online applications entertained from the second week of February. The tests will be from April 7 to 21 in eight different sittings, allowing one to chose any one. The results will be out in the first week of May.

The first NEET (UG) will be between February 3 and 17 and the results out in the first week of March. Online submission of applications for the second test in May will be in the second week of March, while the tests will be from May 12 to 26 and results out in the first week of June. The NTA will be also conducting UGC-NET and CMAT & GPAT in December and January respectively those there will be only one examination unlike JEE(Main) and NEET(UG). UGC-NET examination will be conducted between December 2 and 16, but only on Saturdays and Sundays in two shifts per day while the results will be out in the last week of January.

CMAT & GPAT applications will be entertained online from October 22 to December 15 for the examination to be held on January 27 and the results declared in the first week of February.

NO LEAKAGE: Javadekar said the new system will be not only student friendly, fair, transparent and flexible but it will also put an end to the leakages and other malpractices as the tests will be conducted using highly secured IT software and encryption to ensure delivery of tests just in time. He said the NTA has already identified experts and those preparing the test papers, called test writers, for inducting them. He said these writers will be trained to ensure that the quality of questions is as per the test design.

Javadekar said two tests a year will give a choice to those who fail to appear in a test due to any unwarranted reasons. He added that the syllabus and the patern of the question papers would remain the same.

All the tests will be in multiple sittings and the candidate will have an option of dates to choose. Scores of the candidates in the multiple sittings will also be equated using standardisation techniques.