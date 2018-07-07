NEET, JEE to be conducted twice a year: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday announced that the national level engineering and medical entrance examinations – Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – will be held twice a year from next year onwards.

The responsibility of conducting the aforementioned examinations, along with University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) and Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), has been given to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

“National Testing Agency to conduct NEET, JEE, UGC NET and CMAT exams from now on, the exams will be computer-based. The exams will be conducted on multiple dates. NEET and JEE exams will be conducted 2 times in a year. JEE in January and April, and NEET in February and May,” Javadekar said while addressing a press conference here.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) was the nodal agency responsible for conducting JEE Main and NEET examinations.Javadekar, however, clarified that the syllabus and other formalities of the examinations would remain the same.

The NTA was constituted as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing body, entrusted with the responsibility to conduct entrance examinations for Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the country.

According to the HRD Ministry, NTA will be led by an illustrious educationist, to

be appointed by the ministry.