NEET 2018 Update: Application date ends today, Aadhaar not mandatory for exam

In latest update regarding NEET 2018, the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate courses ends today. Earlier, the last date for registration to NEET UG 2018 was March 9, 2018. However, the date was extended till March 12, 2018.

Another development in NEET UG registration is that students no longer need Aadhaar number to register for the exam. The application process for the exam had begun on February 8, 2018. Apart from AIIMS MBBS and JIPMER MBBS, NEET UG is the only exam conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes, reported NDTV.

For this process, the application link for NEET UG 2018 will be active till 5:30 pm today. Candidates will be allowed to submit the application fee till 11:50 pm till March 13 (Tuesday). After successful submission of application forms, students will be allowed to make corrections in their application form from March 15 to March 17, 2018. Only one chance will be provided to candidates for making corrections in their application form.

As per the official update on the CBSE NEET official website, “Neither opportunity will be given to the candidates after this schedule and nor any request on the same will be accepted by the CBSE.” Students will be able to correct details such as category, parents name, qualifying code, exam centre, etc regarding the admission form.