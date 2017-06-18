Need check-up of woman who bobbitised godman, say Kerala police

New Delhi : Kerala Police on Saturday sought a lie detector and brain mapping test and a detailed medical check up of a 23-year-old woman who had last month told police she bobbitised a ‘godman’ while resisting his rape attempt.

The police made this request at a local court here, after the woman claimed the police has been fabricating stories about the case. She has maintained that she no longer has faith in the police probe and wished for a CBI probe in the case.

The development came as the court extended the judicial remand of the 54-year-old bobbitised Kerala ‘godman’ till July 1.

The controversial case, which grabbed national headlines, has undergone a few twists and turns since the incident took place on May 18. Earlier this week, the woman said that she did not attack the ‘godman’’s genitals and that the police fabricated the story. She also said that the ‘godman’ never misbehaved with her. –

The woman made the statement through a letter, which has now been submitted by the counsel of ‘godman’ Hari Swami to the court, where the case is being heard.