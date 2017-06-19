NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind: 10 things you must know

BJP party president Amit Shah has declared NDA’s presidential candidate today in a meeting. Ram Nath Kovind is the surprise candidate for the President on India. Amit Shah said “We have informed the name of Ram Nath Kovind to all the parties” . There was a tension among BJP allies regarding the presidential candidate. Shiv Sena had proposed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s name, but the BJP parliamentary board looked otherwise. Pranab Mukherjee term is getting over on 24 July 2017. Talking about the new candidate, Ram Nath Kovind he is a veteran BJP leader. Here are 10 interesting facts about him.
- Ram Nath Kovind was born on 1 October, 1945 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
- On 8th of August 2015, the President of India appointed him the Governor of Bihar.
- He was hard core supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetization drive that eliminates black money and corruption in the society
- He was a Rajya Sabha member between 1994 and 2006 from Uttar Pradesh
- Kovind holds two degrees, one in Commerce and another in Law, both from Kanpur University.
- Kovind used to practice as a Supreme Court lawyer
- He is a former President of the BJP Dalit Morcha and President of the All-India Koli Samaj, and also served as national spokesperson of the BJP
- If elected, he will be the second Indian President after K.R. Narayanan to hail from the Dalit community
- He has represented India at the United Nations and addressed the United Nations General Assembly in October, 2002
- He has served as a board member of IIM Kolkata and B.R Ambedkar University in Lucknow