NCERT CEE 2018 Result: RIE results to be expected today at ncert-cee.kar.nic.in; Here’s how to check

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is expected to declare the CEE or Common Entrance Examination 2018 today at the official website- ncert-cee.kar.nic.in. Meanwhile, the official time is not yet confirmed. The Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) will publish the counselling and admission schedule on their respective official websites after the results are declared.

The official CEE website states, “CEE-2018 B.Sc. B.Ed., B.A. B.Ed., and M.Sc. Ed. Results will be announced shortly.”

Here are steps to check NCERT CEE Result 2018:

Step 1: Log into official website -ncert-cee.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CEE 2018 result’ link.

Step 3: Candidates should enter the registration number and other details.

Step 4: Submit and press enter.

Step 5: Download the results and keep a printout for future reference.

The NCERT counselling process will give 60% weightage to the CEE marks and 40% weightage to the aggregate scores that candidates have attained in the respective courses. The NCERT CEE exam is held for admissions to BSc BEd, BA BEd, MSc Ed, BEd, MEd and BEd-MEd (integrated) courses offered in NCERT regional institutes.