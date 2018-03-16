Naxal commander carrying cash reward held in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A naxal commander, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested from Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, Malya alias Malu Kashyap was apprehended last evening by a joint team of security forces from Kudur, his village located under Mardapal police station limits, Kondagaon Additional Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Nag Told PTI.

After receiving information about his presence in Kudur, the composite squad of Indo Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) 41st battalion and district force raided the village, located around 300 kms away from the capital, he said.

On spotting the security personnel, he tried to escape, but was caught, the ASP said. “Kashayap was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head. He was active as jan militia commander and was wanted in at least seven naxal-related incidents, including murder, loot and attacks on police party,” Nag said.