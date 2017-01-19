Sidhu has joined Congress without any pre-conditions: Amarinder Singh

Amritsar: Coming together for the first time after cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the Congress, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh on Thursday said that Sidhu had joined the party without any pre-conditions.

Also Read : Amarinder, Sidhu file nominations

“He is a foot soldier of the party, and has joined without any conditions. He never put forth any conditions,” Amarinder said, expressing happiness at Sidhu’s joining the Congress fold.

He made it clear that “Sidhu had joined the Congress without any preconditions and would be the party’s star campaigner in these polls”.

Amarinder later tweeted a photo of the two together: “Addressing our first Press Conference together. @sherryontopp (Sidhu) is like my son, and I’m glad we’re together in our #BattleForPunjab.”

Addressing our first Press Conference together. @sherryontopp is like my son, and I’m glad we’re together in our #BattleForPunjab pic.twitter.com/vXNMiuDxEs — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 19, 2017

There was speculation that Amarinder, who was conspicuous by his absence at Sidhu’s formal joining of the Congress in Delhi on Sunday, was upset that Sidhu was being projected as a chief ministerial probable by the Congress high command.

Amarinder had, on Tuesday, told the media: “I do not know if I am the CM (chief minister) candidate. It is up to the Congress President (Sonia Gandhi) to decide.”

Responding to media queries, Sidhu rubbished all speculation on his vying for a post in the next Congress government, saying “son is son, and father is father”.

Declaring that he was in the Congress because of Amarinder, Sidhu asserted that he would go to Lambi constituency as campaigner to campaign against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

Sidhu tweeted: “Line-up is ready, boys are enthused, the captain @capt_amarinder formidable. Time to knock Badals out of the park! #TeamPunjab #BattleForPunjab.”

Amarinder said there was no truth in allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders that he was being “soft” on Badal.

“I am contesting from Lambi to defeat Badal,” Amarinder said.

Amarinder Singh said if the Congress came to power, he would order reinvestigation into the SIT (special investigation team) clean chit in the drugs racket case in which the name of Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia figured.