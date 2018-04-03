Nationwide strike disrupts activities, forces people to remain indoors in Gujarat

Gandhinagar : Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from the various parts of Gujarat on Monday with incidents of stone pelting, damage to public property and vehicles following the nationwide bandh called by the dalit organisations.

There were reports of stone pelting in Gomtipur suburb of Ahmedabad and a fire brigade had to turn back as it was without police protection as mobs stopped it as it was rushing to answer an arson call.

According to the police the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) was completely halted in Ahmedabad and people were advised to remain indoors. Roads leading to main railway station were blocked by protestors. Similarly inter-state movement of buses were also affected due to the protests.

In Bhuj, Kutch there were reports of an aggressive mob attacking the vehicles of a malatdar and in Rajkot, 40 people, including the leader of the opposition in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Vashram Sogathiya and dalit leader Sidarth Parmar were detained for obstructing traffic on the road.

Shops and business establishments remained closed in many cities and towns due to a pervasive fear as well as in solidarity with the protestors. Attempts were also made to prevent lawyers and litigants from entering the court premises in Ahmedabad.

The turbulence was caused by an agitated dalit community rising in protest against what they termed as the dilution of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes (prevention of atrocities) Act and observations made by the apex court.

Though there have been no reports of any loss of life or major incidents from across the state, reports of crowds stopping vehicular traffic on highways and in the cities, scuffle between crowds and police, disruption of train services, forcing closure of commercial establishments as well as suspension of several civic-run and state-run transport buses were reported from across the state.

Ahmedabad, saw several groups of dalit activists take out rallies that paralysed movement of traffic in parts of the city. Roadblocks were placed and tyres of many civic-run buses were deflated. “The observations by the Supreme court are against the spirit of the Constitution and have hurt us terribly,” Jignesh Mevani, young dalit leader and legislator from Vadgam said. Jignesh-led a rally of dalits in Sarangpur area of the city in the morning, which later during the day turned violent with crowd resorting to stone pelting, forcing police to burst tear gas shells. A youth also slit his hand during the protest and was moved to hospital for primary treatment blood-soaked.