Naroda Patiya case: HC adjourns order on 3 convicts’ sentences

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Friday adjourned the pronouncement of the quantum of sentence of three convicts in the 2002 Naroda Patiya case.

A division bench of justices Harsha Devani and A S Supehia posted the matter for further hearing on June 19, when lawyers of the convicts would start fresh arguments on the quantum of sentence.

In the previous hearing on May 9, the high court had adjourned the matter and kept it for Friday after the convicts made a submission that they were not properly represented and needed their lawyers to argue afresh over the quantum, reports PTI.