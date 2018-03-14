New Delhi: Samajwadi Party former leader Naresh Agrawal on Tuesday expressed regret for calling actress and politician Jaya Bachchan a “mere film dancer” while joining the BJP on Monday.

“I express regret if anyone was hurt by my comments on Jaya Bachchan,” he told reporters here.

When asked if he would apologise, he declined to comment.

On Monday, Agrawal said the SP had refused him a Rajya Sabha berth and gave it to a person just because she “could dance and act in the films”.

“My stature has been equated with that of a mere film actress. Just because she could dance and act in films, my candidature (to Rajya Sabha) has been sacrificed for her. I haven’t taken it kindly.”

His remarks were denounced by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.