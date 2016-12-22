Narendra Modi took money from Birla and Sahara: Rahul Gandhi

Mehsana (Gujarat): Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi heated up the winter somnolence in Gujarat on Wednesday when he charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with corruption during his chief ministerial stint quoting dates and amounts from a document seized by the income-tax in raids on the Sahara business house. “On behalf of the people I seek an answer from the prime minister whether this information is correct and if so what action has been taken in the matter in the last two and a half years”, he asked.

The Congress vice-president leveled the charges while addressing a rally in the north Gujarat town of Unjha in Mehsana district of North Gujarat, the home district of prime minister Narendra Modi. Mehsana district is the epicentre of the agitating Patidar community movement banded under the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) to seek quotas in government jobs and in admissions to educational institutions under the OBC category.

Rahul Gandhi, who had recently attacked the prime minister claiming that he had evidence regarding the prime minister’s personal involvement in corruption, and promised an “earthquake” would follow if he was allowed to speak in Parliament, said that he had received crores from the Sahara group on at least nine occasions within a period of six months. The income-tax department raided the Sahara group on November 22, 2014. Rolling out dates, he said that as per the record, Mr Modi had received Rs 5 crore seven times and Rs 2.5 crore twice from the Sahara group between 2013 and 2014. The records are with the I-T department for the last two and a half years and yet no action has been taken” he pointed out adding that it called for an independent inquiry.

The Congress vice-president questioned the rationale of not seeing the investigations being carried to their logical end. “Why has there been no progress in the matter thereafter,” he wanted to know. “The country has the right to know whether this is correct or not”, he asked.

He said that the prime minister owed the country an answer. “You have made the entire country queue up for days on end, now come clean with the truth”, he added.

Rahul also spoke about the record of the Birla group with the income tax department. “It is written in a seized diary that Rs 25 crore is to be paid to the Gujarat Chief minister, Rs 12 crore has been paid. This is an entry in the diary seized by the income tax. Does all this not call for an independent probe?” he questioned.

Gandhi made it clear that his party would support any measure, big or small, that aims to eradicate corruption or back money. “The fact however is that demonetisation was not done against either black money or to weed out corruption. It was against the honest poor.” All cash is not black money and all black money is not cash, he added.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Modi government was anti-poor and anti-Dalit.It had snatched land from the tribals in states like Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. “Dalits are being harassed and killed and live in fear in Gujarat. Patidar women and children were harassed, humiliated and beaten up during their protests”, he said.

The Switzerland government had sent the names of black money hoarders to the government but the prime minister is protecting them, he alleged.

The Congress vice chief said that dementisation was not a surgical strike on black money but amounted to fire bombing of the poor. “Modiji did not target the one per cent corrupt but the 99 per cent honest,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Gandhi, who arrived at the Ahmedabad airport and went to the north Gujarat town, first paid his respects at the Umiya Mata temple, considered the presiding deity of the Patidars, thus clearly indicating the Congress desire to wade into the turmoil caused by the community’s disenchantment with the BJP government in view of the State Assembly elections due in Gujarat next year.