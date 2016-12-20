Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi spar over notes for votes in Uttar Pradesh

Stepping up attack on Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged Parliament was not allowed to function as rival parties were trying to defend the dishonest and were running away from a debate on issues like graft and simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assemblies. Addressing a rally in Kanpur, he also hailed the efforts of the Election Commission to get rid of black money from electoral system. “Our agenda is to fight for a country free of corruption and black money. But their agenda is to close (disrupt) Parliament…I am puzzled,” Modi said.

At a rally in Jaunpur, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said, “All cash is not black and all black money is not in cash. 94% black money is stashed away in foreign banks, real estate and investment in land deals and gold. But why is PM running after only the rest 6%?” He said only one per cent people have 60 per cent of the country’s wealth and that “Modi has made fun of 99% honest people through demonetisation”.