Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi spar over notes for votes in Uttar Pradesh

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 20, 2016 07:21 am
Stepping up attack on Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged Parliament was not allowed to function as rival parties were trying to defend the dishonest and were running away from a debate on issues like graft and simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and assemblies. Addressing a rally in Kanpur, he also hailed the efforts of the Election Commission to get rid of black money from electoral system. “Our agenda is to fight for a country free of corruption and black money. But their agenda is to close (disrupt) Parliament…I am puzzled,” Modi said.

At a rally in Jaunpur, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi said, “All cash is not black and all black money is not in cash. 94% black money is stashed away in foreign banks, real estate and investment in land deals and gold. But why is PM running after only the rest 6%?” He said only one per cent people have 60 per cent of the country’s wealth and that “Modi has made fun of 99% honest people through demonetisation”.


