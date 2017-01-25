Narendra Modi invites Donald Trump to visit India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he had a “warm” telephonic conversation with new US President Donald Trump and invited him to India for an official visit.

Hours after the Prime Minister spoke to Trump late Tuesday night, Modi in a series of tweets said they agreed to work closely to strengthen bilateral ties.

“Had a warm conversation with President @realDonaldTrump late last evening. President @realDonaldTrump and I agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties,” Modi said.

The White House in a statement on Tuesday said Trump considers India a “true friend” of the US.

Trump also extended an invitation to Modi for a visit later this year.

The two leaders spoke on a wide range of issues including trade, economy, defence and terrorism, the White House said.