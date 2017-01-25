Free Press Journal
Narendra Modi invites Donald Trump to visit India

Narendra Modi invites Donald Trump to visit India

— By IANS | Jan 25, 2017 11:01 am
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi waves following a joint statement to the press with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, in Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Modi met with the Mexican President Wednesday evening during a short working visit to the country.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi waves following a joint statement to the press with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, in Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Modi met with the Mexican President Wednesday evening during a short working visit to the country.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he had a “warm” telephonic conversation with new US President Donald Trump and invited him to India for an official visit.

Hours after the Prime Minister spoke to Trump late Tuesday night, Modi in a series of tweets said they agreed to work closely to strengthen bilateral ties.

“Had a warm conversation with President @realDonaldTrump late last evening. President @realDonaldTrump and I agreed to work closely in the coming days to further strengthen our bilateral ties,” Modi said.

The White House in a statement on Tuesday said Trump considers India a “true friend” of the US.

Trump also extended an invitation to Modi for a visit later this year.

The two leaders spoke on a wide range of issues including trade, economy, defence and terrorism, the White House said.

