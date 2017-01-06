Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar are all praise for each other

Patna: At the valedictory function of the 350th birth anniversary (Guru Parva) of Guru Govind Singh, public display of mutual admiration between prime minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar hinted at the possibility of a political realignment.

The PM admired the management skills of the CM of Bihar, but literally ignored former chief minister and former railway minister Lalu Prasad, who was also present at the programme.

The JDU led by Nitish Kumar and BJP had run the Bihar government for over eight years. Sushil Kumar Modi, former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader, said, “Nitish Kumar was with the NDA for 17 years. Nothing is impossible in politics.”

“I greet Nitish Kumar from the core of my heart for launching a campaign against liquor,” the PM said. His mention of prohibition came in response to the Bihar Chief Minister’s request to him to spread prohibition across the country. Kumar in his address mentioned that Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat had successfully carried prohibition which has been in force in the western state since its inception.

RJD chief Lalu had reached the venue much before the arrival of the PM with deputy chief minister Tejeshwai Prasad Yadav and health minister Tejpratap Yadav. He acknowledged the greetings of the visitors and obliged them with selfies, but failed to catch the attention of the prime minister and even the visiting Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal.

Deputy CM of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal occupied a seat on the dais along with the PM and two chief ministers of Bihar and Punjab. However, deputy chief minister of Bihar was not found seated on the rostrum.

Raghuwansh Prasad Singh, former Union minister and vice-president of RJD took strong exception to the ”denial of courtesy” to Lalu and said he should have been given a chair on the dais along with Nitish.

The PM earned the admiration of JDU leaders too, who profusely thanked him for acknowledging the performance of Nitish Kumar and suggested that BJP leaders from Bihar should follow Narendra Modi, who gave full marks to Nitish for organising the grand show.