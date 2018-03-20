Naqvi offers ‘chadar’ at Ajmer shrine on behalf of PM Modi

Ajmer : Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday offered the ceremonial ‘chadar’ at Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s shrine in Ajmer on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to informed sources, Modi had handed over the ‘chadar’ to Naqvi on Saturday to be offered at the shrine.

A huge crowd had gathered at the dargah premises to see the ‘chadar’.

In a message, Modi conveyed greetings and best wishes to the followers of the Sufi saint in India and abroad on the occasion of the 806th annual Urs, reports IANS.

“Peace, unity and harmony is at core of various philosophies in the country. Sufism is one of them. When we talk of Sufi saints in India, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti appears as a symbol of great spiritual traditions. The service of humanity made by ‘Gharib Nawaz’ will continue to be an inspiration for future generations,” the Prime Minister said.

“On the occasion of the annual Urs of this great saint, I am offering ‘chadar’ and Khiraaj-homage to Dargah Ajmer Sharif and wish for a harmonious co-existence of our culture. Greetings and best wishes to the followers of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti across the world on the annual Urs,” he added.

Speaking to reporters, Naqvi said terrorism was the biggest enemy of both Islam and the entire humanity.

“This message is at the core of principles and teachings of the great Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Principles and commitment of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz is a strong weapon to defeat those evil elements trying to weaken human values and disturb peace,” Naqvi said.

He said India was an example of social and communal harmony.

“We will have to strengthen this fabric of social harmony and unity. This unity can defeat the forces engaged in the conspiracy to create divide and conflict in our society.”

Naqvi also inaugurated a 100-toilet complex, constructed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, at “Vishramsthali” on Kayad road near the Dargah.

Thousands of pilgrims have arrived in Ajmer for the Urs, which is revered equally by Hindus and Muslims.

Sameer Chishti from Ajmer Dargah told IANS that two dozen LCD screens were installed in and around the dargah where Modi’s video message will be aired.