NaMo RaGa Toons: 5 reasons why Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are the Tom and Jerry of Indian Politics

Today is Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s 48th birthday. On this occasion, his nemesis Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished him a happy birthday. “Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life,” PM Modi tweeted.

Well, PM Modi and Gandhi may be fierce political rivals, who never shy away from making shocking allegations against each other. At the same time, they also exchange pleasantries at appropriate times. Remember, RaGa also wished NaMo on his birthday last year.

The Rahul-Modi love-hate relationship is, in many ways, like the legendary Tom & Jerry saga. Below is animated proof!

They are always at each other’s throats

They find bizarre ways to attack each other





They are always plotting means to pull the other down

You never know where their next attack comes from

But, most important of all, they are incomplete without each other

(Disclaimer: This is a work of fiction meant for humour purposes only, and not intended to malign anyone )