Name Taj after Ram or Shivaji: BJP MLA

Lucknow : BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh Surendra Singh has yet again stoked a controversy with yet another contentious statement. This time, he has proposed that the Taj Mahal be renamed to ‘Ram Mahal’ or ‘Krishna Mahal’.

As per the BJP MLA from Ballia, all monuments, roads and memorials that were built by Muslim rulers in India should be renamed. Pursuing that line of thought, Singh reportedly suggested that the Taj Mahal be renamed as ‘Ram Mahal’ or ‘Krishna Mahal, or even ‘Rashtrabhakt Mahal’. He also suggested that Victoria Memorial in Kolkata be renamed to ‘Janki Palace’.

The MLA from Uttar Pradesh also told reporters that the monuments built by Muslim rulers should not be razed as they were built using resources that belonged to India; however, it was pertinent that they be renamed.

Singh was recently in news for his outrageous statements where he said that “prostitutes are better than government officials” and asked the public to punch them in case they demand a bribe.

Meanwhile, the Taj Mahal has been embroiled in an unwarranted stir with BJP MP Vinay Katiyar saying the UNESCO World Heritage Site was a “blot on the Indian culture” and it should be razed.

Before that, BJP MLA Sangeet Som had said the 17th century monument was “built by traitors” and cannot be a part of Indian history.