‘Naked women are considered fashionable in our society’, says Abu Azmi

Mumbai: Sparking a fresh controversy, Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi on Tuesday said more a woman exposes and becomes naked, the more fashionable she will be called.

“In this modern era, more a girl exposes the more she will be called fashionable. I believe if my daughter or sister is celebrating 31st night after sunset and she doesn’t have her father or husband with her and is with other men, then she can’t be treated with respect,” Azmi told ANI.

Azmi further said that the women need to be cautious and should take care of their own security.

“The women from rich family also used to cover themselves before appearing before men, that is our nation’s culture. In western culture, the parents don’t care about their girl but we do care. We should take precaution about our girls’ security so that she doesn’t get involved in some wrongdoings. We shouldn’t give chance to anyone,” Azmi added.

The Samajwadi Party leader further said that attraction between men and women is quite natural.

“If there is petrol somewhere, it can catch fire easily. If there is sugar somewhere, ants will come,” he said.

Azmi also said that his remark may draw flak and he would be criticised for the same but added that he was speaking the truth.

Azmi’s Statement comes in the wake of Bengaluru incident, where several women were molested and heckled by drunk, unruly men on the streets on New Year’s eve. The incident took place in the busy areas of MG Road and Brigade Road where men groped and verbally abused women.

Reacting on the same incident, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara earlier on Monday said that such incidents do happen on New Year’s Eve and Christmas and that they do take a lot of precautions.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued summons to both for their derogatory assertion.