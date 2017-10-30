Najeeb Ahmed missing case: Court seeks JNU students’ response on CBI plea

New Delhi: A court here on Monday asked nine students to file response on CBI’s plea seeking consent for their lie detection test in connection with the case of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed.

After the defence counsel of students sought 10 days time to file reply, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal listed the matter for November 10 for further hearing.

The court direction came after it allowed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea seeking early hearing on the application seeking consent of nine students for a lie detection test. The CBI plea has come after the Delhi High Court asked the probe agency to seek early hearing in the trial court, which had earlier adjourned the matter for January 2018.

Ahmed, 27, an MSc First Year student, went missing on October 15 last year after a fight with alleged members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. However, the student body had denied any involvement.