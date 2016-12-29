Naidu too poses 5 questions to Cong on graft, black money

New Delhi : Information and Broadcasting Minister N Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said the Congress was in a “panic mode” due to an overwhelming public support to Prime Minister Modi’s demonetisation drive.

Hitting back Rahul Gandhi raising questions on the demonetisation, he told reporters that the Congress was trying to confuse the common man.

“Rahul ji’s smile and body language indicated that there is not much of black money in the country. That means there is not much corruption in the country. Is this the stand of Congress,” Naidu asked.

He advised the Congress to better ‘introspect’ its own contribution towards ills like corruption and black money as it ruled India for the maximum period and all along ‘patronsied’ black money and corruption.

Decrying Rahul’s “vicarious pleasure” over what he thought that note withdrawal is a big failure in terms of unearthing black money, Naidu said: “This clearly shows that his party is with those who all along lived by black money and corruption.”

In a counter to a series of questions raised by Rahul earlier in the day, Naidu also posed five questions to him and the Congress. Does he believe that there is no black money and corruption in the country and there was no need for any measures to tackle them, he asked.

And if Congress believes that there is a problem of black money and corruption, why did its governments not take effective measures against them?