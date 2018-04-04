Naidu meets leaders of Oppn parties, BJP allies

New Delhi : On his first visit to Delhi after the TDP pulled out of the ruling NDA, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met leaders of several Opposition parties and allies of the BJP, including Veerappa Moily of the Congress, Sharad Pawar of the NCP and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the SAD. The meetings that took place at the Central Hall of Parliament were aimed at garnering support for the no-confidence motion against the NDA government moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The TDP snapped its ties with the BJP alleging neglect of the southern state and failure of the Centre to grant special category state status to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu also met Farooq Abdullah (NC), Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC), D Raja (CPI), V Maitreyan (AIADMK), Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal) and Ram Gopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party) among others, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s media unit.–PTI