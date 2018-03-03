Nagaland: NDPP and ally party BJP Leads in 31 seats

The ruling National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and ally party BJP is leading, just ahead of the Naga Peoples Front (NPF), which is leading in 15 seats — in the vote count for the Nagaland Assembly on Saturday, as per the Election Commission.

The figures are for the 35 out of 59 seats that went to polls on February 27.

The Bharatiya Janata Party contested the polls in alliance with the newly-floated NDPP in the state poll.

The two contested in 20 and 40 seats, respectively.

The voting was held in 59 of the total 60 constituencies as three-time Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio of the NDDP was declared elected unopposed from Northern Angami-II constituency.

The Janata Dal-United and National People’s Party are each ahead in one seat.