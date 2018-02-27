Nagaland elections: One injured in a bomb blast at a polling station in Tizit

Mon (Nagaland): One person was injured in a bomb blast in Nagaland’s Mon District on Tuesday. The blast happened at a polling station in Tizit. According to reports, the bomb was handmade and was hurled at the polling station, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

However, the Polling processes are continuing at the station. Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang spoke to ANI and said, “We expect that polling will finish smoothly and we will get absolute majority as per voice of the people. We hope peace will prevail in the state and we will move for Naga political solution”. Voting for the 60-member assembly in Nagaland and Meghalaya has begun today morning amid tight security arrangements. The results of the polls in the two states will be declared on Saturday, along with those of Tripura.