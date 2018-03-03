Nagaland Assembly election results Live Updates: Counting of votes begin in Nagaland
The counting of votes for 60 Assembly seats of Nagaland assemblies has begun. Polling for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats was held in the north-eastern state on February 27. Polling could not be held in one booth in Tamlu constituency on February 27 due to the alleged intervention of the Assam Police with claims that the booth falls under Disturbed Area Belt between Assam and Nagaland. It was held yesterday at an alternative temporary structure following the direction of the Election Commission.