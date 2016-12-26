Nabha jailbreak: Harminder Singh Mintoo to be produced before court on 3 Jan

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday issued a production warrant against Khalistan Liberation Force terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo and directed the police that he be produced before the court on January 3.

Patiala House Court also extended his judicial custody till January 9.

Mintoo was nabbed on November 28 from New Delhi railway station, a day after he escaped with five other inmates from Punjab’s Nabha Jail

Mintoo has been in custody since November 29.

The self-styled KLF chief has reportedly told his interrogators about the KLF’s expansion plans with the help of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

Days before the Nabha jailbreak, he had his last Skype chat with his Pakistan handler Harmeet, a KLF militant who managed to flee to Pakistan, and is living in a safe house under protection of the ISI at Dera Chall village in Lahore.

The ISI had, reportedly, plans to restart militancy in Punjab through the KLF under the leadership of Mintoo, who has bases in countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

Germany and U.K. based KLF sympathisers were also sending money to Mintoo through Western Union Money Transfer.