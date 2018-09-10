NABARD offering jobs with salary of Rs 2.5 lakh per month, click here for details

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited candidates to fill up three vacancies. The vacancies are for one post of Senior Project Advisor and two posts for Communication professionals. The candidates can apply for the same by September 12, 2018, which is the last date to apply for the vacancies.

For senior project advisor’s post, all the candidates need to have an MBA/MTech degree from a recognised institute. In addition, the candidates also need to have 15 to 20 years of working experience in technology-enabled financial inclusion. The candidates should not be more than 63 years of age as on August 1, 2018. However, the candidates of reserved categories will get age relaxation as per the government norms.

The salary for the candidate selected for the post of Senior Project Advisor will be Rs 2.50 lakh per month. The candidates will be selected on the basis of interview round. Candidates can apply for the post at ‘nabard.org’. The application fees for general category candidates is Rs 450, while the candidates from the reserved category will be exempted from paying an application fee.

For the candidates applying for the post of Communication Professionals, they need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from a recognised university/institute. Moreover, they should possess two years of experience in relevant field. Age restrictions for this post are same to that of senior project advisor’s post. The candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews and they can apply for the post at ‘nabard.org’.

Last date to apply for both the posts is September 12.