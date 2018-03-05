N-E poll results will not impact Karnataka: Cong

New Delhi : The Congress’s euphoria over recent by-poll victories may have been punctured after the party’s dismal performance in the Northeast, but its leaders believe the results will have no bearing on Karnataka, which they are confident of holding on to.

A party leader claimed the BJP’s victory in the Northeast was an “aberration” that did not reflect the country-wide “resurgence of the Congress”.

Though the Congress failed to get a majority in Meghalaya and did not win a single seat in either Tripura or Nagaland, the leaders insisted they were not troubled by the results and were confident of emerging victorious in Karnataka, where elections are to be held shortly, reports PTI.

Sources in the Congress stressed the Northeast had its own compulsions and was “no real lesson for South India”.

After the poor Congress performance in elections in the northeastern states, the results of which were declared yesterday, the party’s morale was at a low, with few leaders willing to speak out about the loss.

With Congress president Rahul Gandhi out of country, the leaders preferred not to analyse or talk about the defeat.

Some party insiders admitted that the morale of the party, boosted after the recent victories in bye-elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and its performance in Gujarat Assembly elections, had been badly dented after the Northeast results.

Party spokesperson and research cell in-charge Rajeev Gowda, however, said the Northeast results were an “aberration” and the national trend was against the BJP.

The BJP’s growth in the Northeast is by encouraging defections and endorsing corrupt politicians,” he said.

These “hollow victories” would not have a bearing on Karnataka, “which has already seen the real face of the BJP and its leaders”, he told PTI.

Gowda said the country was seeing a “revival and resurgence” of the Congress starting with Gujarat and the by-polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, and “the cutting to size of the BJP due to its corruption and non-performance”.

“The results do not change the ground realities, which are in favour of the Congress,” he held.

Claiming that the Congress was on an “extremely strong wicket”, he said the BJP would be “crushed” in Karnataka.