My son will come back: Najeeb’s mother

New Delhi: Fatima Nafees, mother of missing Jawahar Lal University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed, and other students on Monday staged a protest outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters against the lack of progress in the case. “I have complete hope that Najeeb will come back one day but I will continue my protest and next time you will see ten times more people with me,” Nafeesa told ANI.

It’s been more than a year since Najeeb Ahmed, a first-year student of M.Sc Biotechnology at JNU, went missing after a brawl with members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) at Mahi-Mandvi Hostel on 15 October 2016.

An FIR was registered on 16 October 2016 for kidnapping and wrongful confinement of Najeeb at the Vasant Kunj police station based on the complaint of Najeeb’s parents.

Extensive searches by the Delhi police turned up nothing. They also issued a reward of Rs1,00,000 for information about Najeeb.

The case was later handed over to a Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Delhi police and finally to the Crime Branch on 11 November 2016.

The Delhi police also raised the reward amount to Rs 5,00,000. Finally, on March 16, 2017, the Delhi High Court transferred the case to the CBI.