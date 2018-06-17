My new residence is out of bounds for media: Akhilesh

Lucknow : The new residence of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will be out of bounds for the media, he said on Saturday.

Apparently miffed with the media for sustained coverage of the damages done to his erstwhile house, which he vacated after a Supreme Court order, the Samajwadi Party leader said he had formally shifted to his new residence but added tauntingly that he will never invite the media to it.

“You say something and show something else,” he said.